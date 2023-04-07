Lagos Speaker congratulates Christians, says Nigeria on path to greatness

By: Subair Mohammed

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Nigerians, especially the Christians, as they join others across the world to mark the 2023 Easter celebration in remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Obasa tasked Christians in Lagos and Nigeria to use the opportunity of the celebration to engage in prayers for the country and the successes of the incoming administrations at both state and national levels.

In his Easter message issued in Lagos on Friday by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, Speaker Obasa also urged Nigerians to spend the holiday season in individual introspection and understanding…