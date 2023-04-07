MultiChoice Nigeria brings back ‘Hallelujah Channel’ for Easter celebration

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the Hallelujah Channel, a religious pop-up channel aimed at catering to spiritual needs during the Easter season. The channel is currently airing on DStv Channel 197 and GOtv Channel 85 and will be available until April 16, to all DStv and GOtv subscribers.

The ‘Hallelujah Channel’ provides viewers with a variety of inspiring programmes that offer uplifting, informative, and engaging content appealing to people of all faiths.

Mr. Tope Oshunkeye, the Head of Marketing for MultiChoice Nigeria, said that this Easter, the Hallelujah Channel features more Christian-themed programmes, including bible studies, prayer services, movies,…