Ondo council poll holds December 16 — ODIEC

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, (ODIEC) has disclosed that the commission would conduct the local government election in the State on December 16, 2023.

The Chairman of ODIEC, Dr Joseph Aremo, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the state capital, said the commission would commence the process of the election.

According to Aremo, the commission had kick-started the process of the election by issuing 360 days’ notice for the conduct of the election to political parties and other stakeholders.

The ODIEC boss said in order to ensure that democracy does not suffer at the grassroots, the commission has issued guidelines to stakeholders on the conduct of…