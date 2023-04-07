Ponmo: Consuming its consumers – Tribune Online

THE other day, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) intercepted 120 tonnes of poisonous animal hides and skin, popularly called ponmo in local parlance,and arrested seven merchants of the product in Lagos. NAFDAC then raised the alarm on the importation of the toxic ponmo, warning Nigerians to be careful as the delicacy was said to have found its way into the food market. The Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said consumption of imported hides treated with chemicals can be injurious to health. Adeyeye warned that those hides were said to have been treated and imported ostensibly for industrial use, not to be consumed.Some time…