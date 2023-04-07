Primate Ayodele names States where governors may be replaced

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed some States where elected governors can be sacked and replaced with the candidates of opposition parties.

In a statement signed Friday by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kaduna, Isah Ashiru, can reclaim his stolen mandate in court and ensure the sack of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Enugu, Primate Ayodele said the PDP candidate, Peter Mbah shouldn’t rejoice yet because the Labour Party, LP, can be declared as the rightful winner of the election in court.

‘’The governors-elect of Kaduna and Enugu states should not…