Sanwo-Olu preaches unity, peace, love among Nigerians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly Christian faithful and residents of the state as they celebrate this year’s Easter in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, urging them to emulate his virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion, which made Him die on the cross for the atonement of people’s sins and reconciling them with God.

Sanwo-Olu said this in his Easter message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Gboyega Akosile, and further urged Christians to continue to live in peace, love and harmony with believers in other faiths.

The governor noted that good neighbourliness, selflessness,…