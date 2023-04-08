10th NASS: Allow Oyo produce Deputy Speaker, group tells House of Reps

A group under the aegis of Disciples of Justice (DOJ), has said Oyo should be given the position of Deputy Speaker in view of its role in the emergence of Bola Tinubu as President-elect.

This was even as it urged Honorable Musiliu Akinremi aka Jagaban to vie for the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It says the two-term lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal constituency of Oyo has served meritoriously enough to deserve the position.

The Kano State Coordinator of the group, Hon. Auwal Aminu Abubakar made the call on Saturday, in a statement he issued after the North-West zonal meeting of the group in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to him, Nigerians should…