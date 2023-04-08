Court restrains PDP from conducting proposed Congresses in Osun

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo on Thursday restrained the PDP and its agents from going ahead with the conduct of the proposed congresses in the State till the determination of the substantive suit.

The State High Court presided over by Justice A O Oyebiyi, restrained the party and its affiliates from conducting the state congresses scheduled for between March 27 and April 22,2023.

This is sequel to the restraining order of interlocutory injunction against the PDP sought by some members of the party in the Suit No. HOS/m 262/2022 on account of some unresolved issues within the party as regards the outstanding 118 wards executives which invariably affect the local governments…