Easter: Avoid those blaming their problems on other ethnic, religion, Atiku tells Nigerians

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians not to join those who seek to divide them on the basis of ethnicity or religion.

In his message to mark this year’s Easter posted on his verified Twitter account, he said: “We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are a result of another ethnic or religious group. We must collectively own our problems and collectively find solutions to overcome them”.

While noting this weekend commemoration of Easter festivities, Atiku said it is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death….