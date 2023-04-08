Family picks April 14 for Tina Ogundoyin’s burial

The Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan home of the Ogundoyins remains a mecca of sort, with friends, families and sympathisers on a daily attend to activities and plans towards the burial of Chief Mrs Tina Ogundoyin, mother of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin.

On Wednesday 12 April, 2023, a service of songs will hold at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Oke-Ado, Ibadan and will be followed by a motorcade procession to Eruwa for a candlelight procession, lying-in-state and a wake keep.

Burial ceremony and interment would take place on the 14th of April, 2023 at a designated burial ground in the family compound.

During her time, the deceased, popularly known as the ‘Queen of…