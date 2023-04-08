Gbajabiamila, Kalu, 18 others shortlisted for Hall of Fame Awards

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman, of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu and 18 others have been shortlisted for the first-ever Most Valuable Parliamentarian Hall of Fame awards organised by OrderPaper Nigeria.

Others are: Hon. Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo; Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi; Senator Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege; Senator Uba Sani; Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe; Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed; Senator Mohammed Sani Musa; Hon. Dan Agundi Munir Babba; Hon. Uzoma Nkem Abonta; Hon. Fulata Abubakar Hassan; and Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Monguno.

The 20 shortlisted lawmakers out of the 469 members of the 9th Assembly, according…