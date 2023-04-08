Imo: LP candidate released after days in Police custody

Clinton Amadi, the Labour Party candidate for the Imo State House of Assembly election in Owerri Municipal State constituency, has been released from police custody.

He was arrested on Tuesday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) secretariat in Owerri while attempting to obtain Certified True Copies of INEC results for his case at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

According to an anonymous source, Amadi was released on Thursday by the men of the Tiger Base of the police command in the state after they realized that his lawyers had beaten the deadline for filing the post-election matter at the tribunal.

Fabian Ihekwueme, a chieftain of the Labour Party in the state,…