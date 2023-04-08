Lagos Oba moves to seize 300 houses, owners kick

THERE is panic among homeowners, property owners and other residents of Surulere neighbourhoods covering Masha Roundabout, Adelabu Road and some inner streets, as their traditional ruler, the Onikate of Ikate, Surulere, Lagos, Oba Lateef Atanda Adams, is laying claim to the entire land measuring 315.9 acres in the enclave.

No fewer than 300 buildings which fall within the land area have been marked with the inscription ‘IKD/288/68 possession taken today 30/3/2923 by court’.

Oba Adams is threatening to reclaim the entire land from the present occupiers on the grounds that the state government did not pay compensation to the family/original landowners when the land was acquired about 40…