Mother beats 4-month-old daughter to death over failed relationship with father

A Houston woman who beat her four-month-old daughter to death over a failed relationship with her father was sentenced to life in prison.

Tradezsha Trenay Bibbs, 29, was found guilty of felony murder for April 16, 2016, killing of 4-month-old Brielle Robinson, and she was sentenced on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Bibbs had previously been found guilty of capital murder, but the judgement was overturned, leading to a new trial for Bibbs.

Authorities were called to the Red Carpet Inn on the Gulf Freeway in 2016, where they discovered Bibbs and Brielle sharing a room.

According to court documents filed at the time, Bibbs told officials when she heard her daughter crying, she scooped her up by the…