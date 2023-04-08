My ex-husband calls me at odd hours, spies on me, woman tells court

WOMAN of Siavonga has narrated in the local court how her former husband’s failure to accept that they are no longer married has resulted in him stalking and harassing her in the hope of them reconciling.

According to Zambia Observer, Estella Kalimukwa, 33, of Mitcho Township, complained that her former husband, Martin Habanyama, 43, has blatantly told her that a divorce certificate could not separate them because it was just a piece of paper.

Estella told the court that the couple was granted divorce on September 8, 2022 but her former husband continued harassing and stalking her on pretence that he wanted to find out about the welfare of their children.

“I need protection from this…