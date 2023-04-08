Ohanaeze slams Lai Mohammed for attacking Obi





Sequel to the recent visit and vituperation of Information Minister, Lai Mohammed in the United States, especially as concern the 2023 presidential election and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has spat fire on the Minister’s visit.

Ohanaeze bared its mind through its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia in a press statement he issued on Friday.

The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to the recent remarks by the Minister for Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Washington DC, USA to the effect that the February 25, 2023 presidential election in Nigeria was the “fairest, most…





Source: Nigerian Tribune