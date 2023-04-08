Show love to one another, Oyefusi urges Lagosians

Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, the Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, has called on Christians in the state to imbibe the spirit of love and selflessness as they celebrate Easter.

In a statement released on Saturday, Oyefusi urged Christians to emulate the exceptional love Jesus Christ exhibited by dying on the Cross for the redemption of mankind.

Oyefusi, who is also a Labour Party Chieftain, emphasized the need for Christians to positively impact the lives of others, especially the less privileged in society.

She enjoined them to be conscious of what the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ signify and shun selfishness of any form.

The daughter of the Late…