We’ll challenge election results, SDP’s Abe insists

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers, Sen. Magnus Abe, has revealed that he will approach the governorship election petition tribunal to challenge the outcome of the March 18, 2023 election in the State.

Abe made the revelation while speaking on a live radio programme, which was monitored in Port Harcourt, the state capital at the weekend.

He said: “We have studied the so-called outcome of the process of March 18 and have taken a decision and we are acting on it.

“I don’t think that what happened on March 18 reflects the wishes of Rivers people or the desire of God for a better life for all of us.

“We don’t accept what happened on March 18 as…