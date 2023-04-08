We’re all united in God’s mercy — Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians, particularly the youths not to despair in the face of “many challenges and tribulations” bedevilling the country.

Obi made the call in an Easter Goodwill Message contained in a statement signed by him on Saturday.

The LP flag-bearer also said despite the challenges, Nigerians are “all united as brothers and sisters, and in our trust in the mercies and infinite benevolence of God Almighty”.

“On the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the risen Christ, l wish all Christians a happy celebration and pray that the message and blessings of the resurrection will remain with us.

“Given that…