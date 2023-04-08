Why aspirants met Gbajabiamila — Gagdi

Notable aspirants for the position of the Speaker of the 10th session of the House of Representatives on Thursday met with the outgoing Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to express grave concerns over alleged campaign for his choice candidate, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, member representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna.

The Speaker who announced the meeting on his Twitter handle: @femigbaja said that he believes each of the nine aspirants at the meeting has the capacity to lead the House and build on the legacies of the 9th Assembly.

Those who attended the meeting are: Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Aliyu Mukhtar Betara, Chairman,…