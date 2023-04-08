Why some menstruations are heavy

Not too many women have an idea whether or not their period is “normal”. It’s no wonder, since not only is everyone different, but the stigma still keeps many also from asking questions or discussing what they go through every month with friends and family.

But there is such a thing as bleeding too much. In fact, quite a large number of women experience a clinical condition known as menorrhagia, also called heavy menstrual bleeding. This is when the period is abnormally heavy or prolonged.

For many women, heavy menstrual bleeding is a huge obstacle in their day to day lives. Imagine having to reschedule activities or go home from work because you have soaked through your sanitary…