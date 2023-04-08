World food prices decline for 12th consecutive month — FAO

World food prices declined for the 12th consecutive month in March, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reported on Friday.

It said that it was the first time the index had fallen for a full year.

FAO’s broad Food Price Index slipped to 2.1 percent in March, and it is now down to 20.5 percent since reaching its all-time peak one year ago after a big surge following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Grains and cereals, the largest component in the index, was down to 5.6 percent compared to the previous month and down by 18.6 percent over the last 12 months.

Among the grains and cereals, wheat prices fell the most, dipping 7.1 percent as exports from Ukraine via the Black…