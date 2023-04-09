10th NASS: APC NEC should consider North-Central for Speaker —Adelegbe

The 10th National Assembly is expected to be inaugurated in June. Ahead of the event, federal lawmakers itching to emerge as Presiding Officers in both chambers of Parliament are leaving nothing to chance, even as the party national secretariat is yet to unveil zoning of the offices. In this interview with TAIWO AMODU, Honourable Timehin Adelegbe, who just won an election to represent Owo/ Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the tenth assembly, explains why the North Central should produce the Speaker.

Let us start on this note. The ninth Assembly is about completing its term. As a member of that chamber who recently won a fresh mandate, can you give us an appraisal of that…