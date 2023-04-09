2023 elections in Nigeria hope for Africa — Outgoing Rwandan envoy

Outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner, Stanislas Kamanzi has observed that the successful completion of the 2023 elections by Nigeria is an affirmation of the fact that African nations can handle their destiny in a very peaceful way.

He noted, “I am happy for Nigeria” for the way the elections went, congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for being at the helm.

He spoke when he paid a visit to the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja at the conclusion of his tour of duty in the country.

He said he is going back to his country with a high sense of fulfillment after his eight-year tenure, “having registered assurances that Nigeria is a friendly country” and in the full…