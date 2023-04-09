AFRICAN UNITY IS A NECESSITY

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

The first alternative does not merit any consideration. All African nationalists are determined that Africa shall be free Incomplete or diminished sovereignty is more insidious than open subjection. In the one case the imperialist continues to perpetrate his mischief behind the scenes, using the indigenous rulers as catspaws and thereby escaping the just condemnation of the world. In the other, because he is directly responsible for the consequences of his doings and misdoings. he is more circumspect in his actions in order to avoid the odium of adverse world opinion. The second alternative is out of the question. Africa has been too late in the race for progress….