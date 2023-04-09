Case for INEC: Obi should smell the coffee

Attempts by opposition politicians to delegitimise the 2023 presidential election are wasteful, says Khalid Ahmed

Since the results of the 2023 presidential election were announced in the early hours of 27 February, opposition politicians have vociferously attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission and its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, claiming that the electoral agency falsified the outcome.

Leading the charge, ironically, is Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who came third behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, the eventual winner. Eighteen candidates vied in the most-testy electoral fight in the nation’s…