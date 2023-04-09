Gunmen abduct Akwa Ibom businesswoman inside shopping mall

A business woman in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Uduak Akpan has been reportedly abducted by yet to be identified gunmen and taken to an unknown destination.

Uduak Akpan, the wife of a popular businessman and owner of Umaco Shopping center, Mr. Umana Akpan, according to the report was whisked away by heavily armed men, numbering about five, while attending to customers in the shopping mall.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident happened at JamesTown Junction in Ata-Idung Afaha Eket, where the mall is located, at about 9p.m on Good Friday, April 7th.

The eyewitness explained that the victim was abducted in the presence of her husband who was rather helpless adding that the gunmen shot…