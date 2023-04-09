How CAN, Bible Society of Nigeria, GOMAN, Oba Tejuoso, Animashun, others honoured Evangelist Ebenezer Obey at 81

Delegates of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bible Society of Nigeria, Gospel Music Association of Nigeria (GOMAN), other Christian bodies, the Osile Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, veteran gospel musician, Pastor Idowu Animashaun, and others converged on the residence of the music legend and evangelist, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, to honour him as as he clocked 81.

The event was also graced by family members, associates and the band members of the music icon, while it also featured testimonies of the impact of the music icon towards the growth of the church and humanity.

One of the highpoints of the event was the special presentation of award excellence to the music icon…