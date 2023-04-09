Let us come to terms with reality of Tinubu’s Presidency, Senator Nnamani tells Ndigbo

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has urged his kinsmen in the South-east to shelve what he called the emotional sentiments over the 2023 elections and support the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Senator Nnamani who is former Governor of Enugu state made the appeal in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend.

The Senator representing Enugu East advised that the southeast region should cultivate social bridges ahead of the inauguration of a new administration next month.

“Our leaders and people should join others ethnic nationalities to negotiate for accruals from the joint Commonwealth of the Nigerian as soon as possible”.

“In God’s…