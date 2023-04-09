‘OBIdients’ are on my side — LP factional leader, Apapa

Amidst the ongoing wrangling in the Labour Party (LP), Bashir Apapa, a factional leader of the party on Sunday, claimed he has the backing of the ‘OBIdient Movement’, supporters of the party’s flag-bearer, Peter Obi.

He stated this when featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

His words:

“I think they (OBIdients) are on my side. Let me tell you why I said so. Are OBIdients not Nigerians? We’re all Nigerians.

“Everybody has freedom to say whatever he likes without investigating what really transpired. If they know what transpired, they will know that they are acting out of ignorance,” Apapa replied when asked if he was…