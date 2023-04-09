Pastor refers to Peter Obi as ‘President’ during

Pastor Agu Irukwu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in London mistakenly referred to Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour party, as “President” during a church service on Sunday.

Introducing Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, the senior pastor of Jesus House for All Nations Parish in Brent Cross said, “And we have the president, ah, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi. We always appreciate Mr Peter Obi. God, we appreciate him, we appreciate him.”

Despite the error, the congregation erupted in cheers and gave a standing ovation. Obi, who was in attendance, laughed along with the…