Putting a stop to mob madness

Mob action against those perceived to have crossed societal boundaries is on the rise in the country. From the North to the South, East to the West, mob action seems to have become the order of the day. Some people just take the law into their hands, arrest, attack and set ablaze anyone fingered as being a thief or a kidnapper. Since they have been getting away with this, they have become emboldened and do not see anything wrong with the barbaric practice.

Not too long ago in Bauchi, a middle aged man accused of stealing a motorcycle was mercilessly beaten before being set ablaze by a mob in Chinade town, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Similarly in March last year, a…