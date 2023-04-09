Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of new permanent secretaries

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of three new permanent secretaries in the State Public Service.

The appointees are Olushekun Bibilomo Olayide – Director, Establishments, Office of Establishments & Training; Obadina Akinbode – Director, Admin. & Human Resource/ Principal Private Secretary to the HOS; and Akanbi Adenike Ganiat – Director, Finance & Accounts, Office of the Chief of Staff.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known in a statement to newsmen, stating that the appointees were drawn mainly from the pool of qualified candidates who had previously been interviewed by Mr. Governor and distinguished…