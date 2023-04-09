Shelf idea of winning Delta guber through Court, APC faction cautions Omo-Agege

Factional members of Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have warned the governorship candidate of the party and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege that he cannot win the state through the court.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori, won the March, 18 2023 Delta state governorship, which Omo-Agege is challenging at the Court.

In a communique after its emergency meeting in Asaba, Delta state, on April 7th, signed by its Chairman, Hon. Ulebor Isaac and 25 other members of the APC faction in the state cautioned Omo-Agege that the Imo scenario cannot be re-enacted in the state, where the Supreme Court declared…