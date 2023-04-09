Why I won’t debate Soyinka — Datti Baba-Ahmed 

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate has reacted following a challenge by the Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, to a one-on-one debate.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reported on Friday that Soyinka, in a statement released, titled “FASCISM ON COURSE” had rebutted the OBIdients over cyber attack on his personality and challenged Peter Obi’s running-mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, to a live debate over the latter’s view against the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, by May 29.

But in a reaction, Datti, in a statement by the Obi-Datti Media Office on Saturday, said he would not debate the Nobel laureate “not out of cowardice, but for cultural and political…