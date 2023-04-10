APC urges tribunal to dismiss opposition parties’ petitions against

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has requested that the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) in Abuja reject petitions filed by three opposition parties challenging the victory of its presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in the February 25th election.

In three separate responses filed at the PEPC’s Secretariat, Sunday night, by Thomas Ojo, a member of the party’s legal team led by Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the APC urged the tribunal to dismiss the petitions.

The Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Action People’s Party (APP) had all filed separate petitions, challenging the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect.

The AA’s petition sued the Independent…