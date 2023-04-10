Bandits slash ransom demand for kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Muhammad Sabiu

In a daring move, kidnappers in Zamfara state have slashed the ransom sum they earlier demanded the release of 85 kidnapped individuals from N50 million to a mere N20,000 each, amounting to a total of N1.7 million.

The victims, mostly women and children, were abducted by the bandits while gathering firewood in the forest near Wanzamai village.

According to Abubakar Na’allah, a resident of the village, negotiations with the kidnappers led to the reduction of the ransom fee, as they came to understand that the families of the victims were mostly poor.

However, the kidnappers have issued a threat that they would continue to kidnap more people if the military personnel deployed…