Buhari, Obasanjo, govs, Awolowo Dosumu, others pay tributes as Bola Ajibola dies at 89

Torrents of condolence messages, tributes, greeted the announcement of the death of an outstanding lawyer, eminent jurist, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN.

Ajibola died on Sunday at 89 years, at a Lagos hospital after illness associated with old age.

Announcing the death of his dad, his son, Segun Ajibola, via a statement issued on Sunday, wrote: “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah, Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

Ajibola, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Judge Ad Hoc of the World Court, is renowned as a voracious reader,…