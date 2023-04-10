Collapsed building kills one, injures mother, son in Kwara community

Tragedy struck on Sunday evening when a collapsed building killed a young lady, Joy Thomas and injured a mother and her son in Lade Village in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

The incident, NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered, happened around 10 pm when the deceased and other victims slept over on their veranda, while taking fresh air.

A member of the community, who is a rice farmer, Adamu Idris and the deceased’s neighbour, Joshua Seth, told our correspondent on Monday that the incident had thrown the community and families into mourning mood.

“The deceased, Joy and other victims were sleeping and relaxing outside the veranda due to heat in the community”, he said, adding…