Dalai Lama apologises after video of him asking boy

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after a video of him kissing a child on the lips and telling the boy to “suck my tongue” emerged from an event in northern India.

In a statement from the office of the Dalai Lama on Monday, April 10, he expressed regret for his actions and wished to apologize to the child and his family.

The statement also noted that “His Holiness often teases people he meets innocently and playfully, even in public and before cameras.”

The incident occurred in February at an event in Dharamshala, where the Dalai Lama lives in exile. In the video, the boy asks if he can hug the Nobel Peace Prize winner, to which the Dalai Lama responds by inviting him on stage…