Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is all about news that is unsettling and disturbing. Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its report on capital importation into the country for the four quarters of 2022 and, as usual, it was bad news. The report stated that the value of foreign capital investments in the country fell by 20.5 percent year-on-year, from $6.7 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022. And even more worrisome is the distribution of the quantum of foreign capital inflow that the subnationals were able to attract. For instance, only…