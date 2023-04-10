How organisations slide into mediocrity

Although the reward for greatness far outstrips that of mediocrity, far more companies are so content with mediocrity that their aspiration for greatness is feeble.

Mediocrity is not just being average or ordinary; it is doing less than you are capable of doing; it is being less than your best; it is not going as far as you can go. Every organization that falls into mediocrity deprives every of its stakeholders full benefit of their relationship with it; the customers are not given the top-notch services they deserve, the investors do not get as much return on their investment as they should, the employees are not as well paid as they ought to be and the government does not get as much…