Late Ajibola, a leading light in law profession – Oyebanji

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed his condolences on the death of former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola.

Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Ajibola’s death as a huge loss to the legal profession, international diplomacy and Nigeria as a country.

The Governor noted that the deceased served Nigeria in various capacities with humility, integrity, passion, commitment and to the best of his ability hence the worthy legacies he left behind.

He noted that Ajibola’s distinguished himself in legal advocacy and was a leading light in the law profession which peaked with his election as the…