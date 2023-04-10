OBIdients reject LP factional leader, Apapa

In a counter-attack, supporters of Labour Party (LP), popularly called ‘OBIdients’ have refuted claims by Bashir Apapa, a factional leader of Labour Party, that he has their backing as the acting chairman of the party.

Apapa, in an interview Sunday, had said Obi’s supporters are backing his chairmanship position — a claim many OBIdients describe as “daydreaming” and out of reality.

“I think they (OBIdients) are on my side. Let me tell you why I said so. Are OBIdients not Nigerians? We’re all Nigerians.

“Everybody has freedom to say whatever he likes without investigating what really transpired. If they know what transpired, they will know that they are acting out of…