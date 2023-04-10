Police arrest 3 kidnappers in Osun

Three armed suspected fulani kidnappers , Barri Galadima, Muhammadu Abdullahi and Hussain Abdullah are now being quizzed by the Osun state police command for attempting to abduct one, Alhaji Idris Aliu who is also a Fulani man.

The kidnappers said to have earlier abducted a member of the same family and still shot him after collecting N4million from the family members.

The informed sources hinted that they attempted to do the same for his brother this time to collect another money before nemesis caught against them.

The arrested criminals who were said to have perpetrated the dastardly act at a remote village in Oyo state were apprehended by the Osun police after a tip-off from the sister…