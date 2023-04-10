Police commence investigation into mysterious death of

Police have commenced investigation into the mysterious death of a popular Instagram cloth vendor, identified as Adeshina Olayinka in an Ibadan-based hotel.

Olayinka was found dead in an Ibadan-based hotel, where she had been staying, on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the man she was with had checked out of the hotel earlier that morning and had confirmed her safety to the receptionist over the phone.

However, when the receptionist contacted Olayinka later that day, she did not respond, and upon investigation, she was found to have passed away.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed in a statement that an investigation into the matter is currently underway,…