TECNO unveils first foldable device

THE management of Smartphone brand, TECNO, has announced the introduction of the brand’s first foldable device, PHANTOM V Fold, aimed at further enriching the telephony experiences of its teeming customers.

Unveiling the device in Lagos, recently, the brand’s Marketing Manager, Attai Oguche, explained that the new device is being introduced to make its teeming customers become better versions of themselves.

While acknowledging the support the brand had received from Nigerians, especially its trade partners, since opening its doors to business in 2006, Oguche reiterated the brand’s commitment to always delight them with innovative products that will enable them achieve their…