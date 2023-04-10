Three arraigned over alleged abduction, assault of Police Officer

Three men, Olayinka Idowu, 39; Caleb Saviour, 45; and Andrew Ogoh, 36, have been arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ogba area of Lagos State on charges of abduction and assault.

The three had allegedly abducted a policeman, Inspector Shola Akindeko, to an unknown destination and assaulted him.

One of the suspects, Idowu, was said to have destroyed the policeman’s telephone handset, iPhone XR, valued at N185,000.

The defendants faced a three-count charge bordering on assault, felony and a breach of public peace.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Josephine Ikhayyera, said the offence committed is punishable under Sections 411, 168(D) and 350 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State…