Traffic chaos looms as trucks besiege Lekki Port for cargoes

The arrival of a container vessel, GSL Alice at the Lekki Deep seaport at the weekend has led to massive entry of trucks into the Lekki area, apparently scouting for cargoes to lift out of the new seaport. This is even as the truckers have lamented the absence of a Truck Holden Bay at Lekki port, a development that they claimed might lead to trucks parking along the Lekki-Epe-Eleko highway while scouting for cargoes.

Recall that a container vessel, GSL Alice, after discharging some cargoes at Tin-Can port last week, headed for Lekki port on Friday to also offload some cargoes at the new port, signaling the beginning of cargo evacuation processes at Nigeria’s first deep seaport.

