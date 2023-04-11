Buhari approves free trade zone status for Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo seeking a free zone status for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

The approval was conveyed via a letter titled: “RE: Recommendation For Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state,” addressed to the Minister and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

According to a statement by the media aide to the former Ekiti state governor, Ifedayo Sayo, the president’s letter read, “I refer to your letter Ref.No.,…